A security guard who accompanied Nigel Farage on Reform UK’s local election campaign trail was facing a rape charge at the time and was later jailed for eight and a half years.

Ryan Dinnage, from Croydon, south London, provided protection for the Reform UK leader during campaign appearances in April and May 2026, despite having been charged the previous year.

Dinnage was convicted at Reading Crown Court on 8 June of raping a woman while she slept in a caravan at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 2022. He was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison on 30 July.

Security guard accompanied Farage during election campaign

Dinnage was seen alongside Farage during at least four campaign visits, in Llandudno, Waterlooville, Worthing and Downham Market.

His work on the campaign has raised questions about what checks were carried out before he was placed in a security role, particularly as he was already facing a serious criminal charge.

Reform UK said Dinnage had been provided through a third-party contractor, which had assured the party he had been vetted.

A Reform UK spokesperson said: “As soon as we found out, we were shocked and disgusted and he ceased to be used by Reform.”

The party did not provide further answers to questions reported about its continuing relationship with the contractor or what additional safeguards, if any, were introduced.

Woman raped while sleeping in caravan

Thames Valley Police said Dinnage entered the woman’s caravan during the early hours of 16 May 2022, after the Royal Windsor Horse Show, and raped her as she slept.

The woman reported the attack the same day, and Dinnage was arrested the following day. During the criminal proceedings, he claimed the sexual activity had been consensual, but a jury unanimously convicted him of rape. He was acquitted of two other offences.

UKNIP previously reported on Dinnage’s conviction and prison sentence following the attack at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Questions over vetting and safeguarding

The revelation that a man charged with rape had been deployed on a political leader’s election campaign has prompted scrutiny of the vetting arrangements used by private security providers.

There is no suggestion that Nigel Farage was involved in Dinnage’s offending or knew of the charge while Dinnage was providing protection.