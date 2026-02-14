The Met was called to Southend Lane just before 8pm yesterday (February 13) after reports of an aggravated robbery at a local shop.

No Injuries Despite Knife Threat

The suspect, believed to be a man armed with a knife, threatened staff but thankfully left without causing any injuries.

Police Hunt Still On – No Arrests Yet

The Metropolitan Police confirmed no arrests have been made so far and urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Police responded to reports of an aggravated robbery at a shop in Southend Lane, SE6 at around 19:55hrs on Friday, 13 February. The suspect – believed to be a man – was allegedly armed with a knife, however no injuries were reported. No arrests have been made at this stage. Those with relevant information are asked to contact the Met via 101, quoting 7305/13FEB.” – Met spokesperson

If you saw or heard anything, call 101 now and help catch this dangerous knife-wielding criminal.