Noah Munson Jailed for Assault and Controlling Behaviour in Ripon

Noah Munson, 21, from Ripon, has been sentenced to 45 months in prison after being convicted of wounding a woman in a violent September 2023 attack on Queen Street and controlling behaviour towards another woman. The case highlights issues of violent assault and coercive control in North Yorkshire.

Brutal Head Injury

Munson struck a woman with such force during an argument that she was knocked to the ground, suffering two large cuts to her head. In a victim statement, she described fearing for her life and choking on her own blood before reaching the hospital.

Lasting Trauma Effects

The victim explained how the psychological impact still affects her daily life: “I feel as though I am surviving each day while battling recurring trauma. This savage attack has permanently changed me.” Munson pleaded guilty to wounding in court.

Controlling Behaviour On Bail

While on bail for the assault, Munson was reported by a second woman to local police for repeated harassment and coercive control, including threats and physical violence. He later admitted to two assaults and controlling or coercive behaviour at Leeds Crown Court.

Victims Courage Praised

The judge commended the bravery of Munson’s second victim, who spoke in court about living in fear during their relationship and losing her confidence due to his controlling actions.

Sentence Delivered

At York Crown Court on 22 May 2026, Munson was sentenced to a total of 45 months’ imprisonment for his offences, reflecting the serious nature of his violent and controlling behaviour.