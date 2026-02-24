Watch Live
RUSHED TO HOSPITIAL Nonagenarian Hurt in Shocking Canterbury Crash

Published: 12:07 pm February 24, 2026
Updated: 12:07 pm February 24, 2026
Witnesses Sought After Shocking Sittingbourne Assault – UKNIP

Kent Police launch urgent probe after serious smash on Sturry Road leaves a man in his 90s badly injured.

Crash Rocked Sturry Road at Rush Hour

  • A collision struck just before 6pm on Monday, 23 February 2026, close to Kingsmead Road.
  • An elderly pedestrian suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
  • 73-year-old Vauxhall Viva driver arrested at the scene; remains in custody as police investigate.

Police Hunt Witnesses and Dashcam Videos

Kent Police want anyone who saw the crash—or spotted the car or pedestrian around that time—to come forward.

If you have dashcam footage or key info, call 01843 222289 and quote ref: 46/30037/26.

