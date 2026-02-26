Watch Live
EXTREME HAUL Northumberland Teen Jailed for Terror Offences After Huge Extremist Haul

A 16-year-old boy from Northumberland has been convicted of multiple terrorism charges. Police discovered a...

Published: 12:53 am February 26, 2026
Updated: 12:53 am February 26, 2026

A 16-year-old boy from Northumberland has been convicted of multiple terrorism charges. Police discovered a massive stash of extremist materials, weapons, and bomb-making parts during a raid.

Teen’s Digital Footprint Reveals Dark Online Life

The youngster, arrested at 15, was caught in 2025 thanks to an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and Northumbria Police. Officers seized a staggering 4.8 terabytes of data—equal to around 1.2 million songs—including 253,005 messages.

Investigators found he was involved in 25 far-right chat groups, using an online persona to escape reality. At his home, police uncovered body armour, masks, extremist flags, and parts for making explosives. They also seized 22 weapons, including knives, a crossbow, and airsoft rifles.

Top Cop Warns of Online Radicalisation Dangers

“This case provides a stark reminder around the dangers of extreme content online that is accessible to the public and how individuals can be drawn into serious offending,” said Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

“Possessing and sharing terrorist material is a grave offence with real-world consequences. Sadly, more young people are being exposed to harmful content online every year.”

“If you see or hear anything suspicious, trust your instincts and report it. You won’t be wasting our time. In an emergency, always call 999.”

Parents Urged to Stay Vigilant

Authorities highlighted Internet Matters as a key resource offering parents advice on protecting children in a digital world flooded with extremist content.

This chilling case underscores the growing threat of online radicalisation targeting Britain’s youth.

