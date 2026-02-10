Watch Live
Norwegian Biathlete Wins Olympic Bronze Then Makes Tearful On-Air Confession About Cheating on Girlfriend

Published: 2:08 pm February 10, 2026
Updated: 11:48 am February 11, 2026

Sturla Holm Lægreid stunned viewers after winning bronze in the Men’s 20km Individual biathlon at the Winter Olympics in Italy – not just for his performance, but for a heartfelt, on-air apology over infidelity.

From Podium Glory to Public Heartbreak

The 28-year-old nailed 19 out of 20 shots at the Antholz-Anterselva Biathlon Arena on Tuesday, finishing just 48.3 seconds behind gold winner Johan-Olav Botn. But the medal ceremony went sideways when Lægreid confessed to cheating on his girlfriend during an emotional post-race interview with Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

“I met the love of my life six months ago… but I made my biggest mistake three months into the relationship,”

he admitted through tears. “It’s been the worst week of my life. I want to be a role model, but I must own my mistakes.” The star declared he only has eyes for his girlfriend now, calling her “the most beautiful and kindest person in the world.”

Social Media Erupts Over Athlete’s Emotional Confession

The raw on-camera breakdown sparked a social media frenzy. Some applauded Lægreid’s “Hollywood-style” honesty as a bold bid to win forgiveness. Others mocked it as something that might work in the movies – but not in real life.

  • Many debated if an Olympic interview was the right place for such a personal revelation.
  • Still, his brutal honesty struck a chord amid the glitz of Olympic glory.

The Race and A Tribute Shadowed by Grief

Lægreid’s bronze marked his first individual Olympic medal. The race tested 5 laps and 4 shooting stations, each miss adding a one-minute penalty. Gold medallist Botn shot a perfect 20/20 and paid a tearful tribute to teammate Sivert Guttorm Bakken, who tragically died in December, dedicating the win to him.

France’s Eric Perrot took silver after a costly shooting miss, while Finland’s Olli Hiidensalo came fourth. The Norwegian team is still battling grief but pushing forward with more biathlon events ahead.

A Sobering Reminder of Pressure Behind the Podium

Lægreid’s tearful confession revealed the human side of elite sport – personal struggles that don’t disappear even with Olympic success. His decision to air private mistakes on live TV has sparked debate on when and where athletes should open up about their personal lives.

The Norwegian team keeps fighting on in the Winter Games as the world watches with a mix of sympathy and shock.

