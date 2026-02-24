A homeless woman has been locked up for nearly a year after a string of crimes in Reading. Chloe Keates, 30, was slammed with a 59-week prison sentence following a Thames Valley Police investigation.

Multiple Crimes Land Keates Behind Bars

At Reading Crown Court on 22 December 2025, Keates pleaded guilty to a shocking spree of offences, including:

7 counts of theft

6 counts of burglary

5 breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO)

1 count of assault

1 breach of bail

Her offending spree ran from 6 July to 1 November 2025, targeting various businesses across Reading and repeatedly breaking the law in the town centre.

Violent Encounter During Package Heist

Keates didn’t just nick from shops. She also broke into apartment lobbies on Garrard Street and South Street. On 19 August 2025, she was caught red-handed stealing packages from a Garrard Street block. When a resident confronted her, Keates shoved them aside and fled.

Police Investigator Elle Read didn’t mince her words: “This is a prolific offender in the Reading area.”

Police Urge Public to Come Forward

Read added:

“Thames Valley Police have worked hard to secure all available evidence and reports in order to bring justice to our victims. We urge all victims of crime to report these instances to us, as Thames Valley Police are committed to dealing with these prolific offenders robustly.”

If you have any information about crimes, contact Thames Valley Police via their website, call 101, or report anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.