Up to five people were hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Nottingham in the early hours of February 12. The dramatic collision on Talbot Street left three injured taken to the hospital, but thankfully, their wounds are not life-threatening.

Police Hunt Driver After Hit-and-Run

Nottinghamshire Police scrambled to the scene at 2:09am following reports that a car had struck a group of pedestrians. Officers quickly traced a vehicle believed to be involved and say investigations are moving fast.

Detective Inspector Lisa Jones commented: “This is a serious incident which will understandably cause concern. Detectives are working at pace and will be using all the investigative tools at our disposal.”

Road Closures and Public Appeal

Talbot Street remains closed between Wollaton Street and Clarendon Street while police probe the crash. Commuters are urged to find alternative routes today.

DI Jones added: “While we believe it to be an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public, there will be increased patrols in this area throughout today. We thank members of the public who stopped to help the injured.”

Anyone with info or footage from dashcams, doorbells, or phones is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 36 of 12 February 2026, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.