A man has been slammed with a massive 28-year sentence after launching a savage attack on a nurse at Royal Oldham Hospital.

28 Years for Attempted Murder

Romon Haque, 38, from Yasmin Gardens, Oldham, was found guilty of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article. Today, Minshull Street Crown Court handed him a hefty 28-year sentence—22 years behind bars plus six years on licence.

Chilling Attack in Hospital Ward

The terrifying assault happened just before midnight on Saturday, 12 January 2025. Haque asked a nurse for medication. When she said she would come back shortly, he suddenly sprang up, pulled out scissors from his pocket, and stabbed her three times.

The victim suffered serious wounds to her face, neck, and hands. Staff rushed to her aid, pulling Haque away before more damage could be done. She was rushed to intensive care and received urgent treatment.

Justice Served After Court Battle

After his arrest, Haque was deemed fit to stand trial and faced court in June and July 2025. Today’s verdict sends a stark message: attacks on NHS heroes will not be tolerated.