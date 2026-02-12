A nursery worker convicted of abusing 21 babies has been freed just five months into her eight-year jail term and deported back to Poland. Shockingly, Roksana Lecka could still work with children after her early release.

Abuse Shocker: Lecka Harmed 21 Babies

Lecka was sentenced in September after admitting to abusing seven children and being found guilty of hurting another 14. Despite the severity of her crimes, she served only a fraction of her sentence before being shipped out of the UK.

Deported but Not Locked Up

Lecka was deported this Thursday and banned from returning to the UK. However, there are no guarantees she will serve the remainder of her sentence in Poland. Concerned families fear she might simply resume working in nurseries back home.

Government Response: Tough on Deportations

A Home Office spokesman said: