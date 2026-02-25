Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

COP CAUGHT OUT Officer Slapped with Warning After Lewd Xmas Night Out

  Drunken Detective in Hot Water Detective Constable Natalie Baker has copped a written warning...

Published: 5:34 pm February 25, 2026
Updated: 5:34 pm February 25, 2026

 

Drunken Detective in Hot Water

Detective Constable Natalie Baker has copped a written warning after groping a colleague’s bottom during a boozy Christmas night out. The incident unfolded on 1 December 2024 in a city centre bar, leading to a misconduct hearing on 23 February at Force HQ.

Shock Details from the Hearing

DC Baker, visibly drunk and upset, was helped outside by colleagues. While a female colleague — dubbed Person A — tried to console her with a hug, Baker allegedly reached out and touched her inappropriately over clothing. Person A made it clear she did not consent to the sexual contact.

Probe Clears Gross Misconduct but Finds Breaches

Nottinghamshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate launched a full investigation. Though Baker was cleared of gross misconduct, she was found guilty of several breaches, including abuse of authority, failing to show respect, and discreditable conduct.

Baker denied doing it on purpose, claiming any contact was accidental as she stumbled. Her lawyer said the CCTV footage was unclear and contradicted witness testimony.

Panel’s Verdict and Official Response

Deputy Chief Constable Rob Griffin chaired the disciplinary panel. He ruled Baker’s actions amounted to misconduct but said there was no evidence of intent or motive. Both women’s accounts were accepted as truthful but conflicting.

“We expect our officers to maintain the highest standards both on and off duty and I hope the public are reassured by the very thorough and open way this incident has been investigated,” said DCC Griffin.

“I am thankful to all parties involved for their evidence and stress these findings do not undermine the integrity of an officer found credible, consistent, and believable throughout the proceedings.”

More news from Nottinghamshire

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

FIGHT TURNS UGLY Drunk Thug Smashes Man Unconscious in Newark

UK News

LIFE SAVER New Overdose Kit Delivery Service Launches in North East Lincolnshire

UK News

WHEELIE BIN Prison Pharmacy Tech Jailed for Smuggling Drugs and SIM Cards into Bristol Jail

UK News

BIG SLASH Energy Bills to Drop £10 a Month from April – Ofgem Cuts Price Cap by 7%

UK News

RACE AGAINST TIME Teenager Seriously Hurt in Wolverhampton Crash

UK News

RACE HATE ATTACK Police Hunt Man Over Hate Crime at Bristol Mosque During Ramadan

UK News

Man Dies in Horror Smash on B4040

UK News

BRUTAL ATTACK Teen Jailed for Brutal Knife Attack on Adoptive Parents

UK News

FATAL HOUSE BLAZE Man Guilty of Attempted Murder After Horrific Stoke-on-Trent House Fire

UK News

EXPECT DELAYS Swale Way in Sittingbourne shut after lorry and car smash-up

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Reading Man Locked Up for Dealing Massive Haul of Class A Drugs

UK News

Reading Man Locked Up for Dealing Massive Haul of Class A Drugs

UK News

NCA RAID Armourer Jailed for Turning Blank Guns into Deadly Weapons

UK News

Armourer Jailed for Turning Blank Guns into Deadly Weapons

UK News

FAILED ESCAPE Drug Dealer Jailed Over Fatal ‘Rico’ County Line in Norfolk

UK News

Drug Dealer Jailed Over Fatal ‘Rico’ County Line in Norfolk

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

GENDER ROW Icelandic Dad Loses Custody Over Gender Transition Dispute

UK News

Icelandic Dad Loses Custody Over Gender Transition Dispute

UK News

RED AND BLUE ‘Red vs Blue’ School Wars Spark Police Crackdown Across London

UK News

‘Red vs Blue’ School Wars Spark Police Crackdown Across London

UK News

DOUBLE DECKER Bus Blaze Sparks Panic in Gillingham

UK News

Bus Blaze Sparks Panic in Gillingham

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

PURSE SNATCHER £2,500 Wasted on Stolen Cards After Purse Snatch in Brighton

National News

£2,500 Wasted on Stolen Cards After Purse Snatch in Brighton

National News

NEW RECRUITS Wiltshire’s New Police Cadets Take the Oath in Star-Studded Ceremony

UK News

Wiltshire’s New Police Cadets Take the Oath in Star-Studded Ceremony

UK News

HIGH PROFILE RAID Four Men Busted in Swindon Firearms Sting

UK News

Four Men Busted in Swindon Firearms Sting

UK News
Watch Live