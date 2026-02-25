Drunken Detective in Hot Water

Detective Constable Natalie Baker has copped a written warning after groping a colleague’s bottom during a boozy Christmas night out. The incident unfolded on 1 December 2024 in a city centre bar, leading to a misconduct hearing on 23 February at Force HQ.

Shock Details from the Hearing

DC Baker, visibly drunk and upset, was helped outside by colleagues. While a female colleague — dubbed Person A — tried to console her with a hug, Baker allegedly reached out and touched her inappropriately over clothing. Person A made it clear she did not consent to the sexual contact.

Probe Clears Gross Misconduct but Finds Breaches

Nottinghamshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate launched a full investigation. Though Baker was cleared of gross misconduct, she was found guilty of several breaches, including abuse of authority, failing to show respect, and discreditable conduct.

Baker denied doing it on purpose, claiming any contact was accidental as she stumbled. Her lawyer said the CCTV footage was unclear and contradicted witness testimony.

Panel’s Verdict and Official Response

Deputy Chief Constable Rob Griffin chaired the disciplinary panel. He ruled Baker’s actions amounted to misconduct but said there was no evidence of intent or motive. Both women’s accounts were accepted as truthful but conflicting.

“We expect our officers to maintain the highest standards both on and off duty and I hope the public are reassured by the very thorough and open way this incident has been investigated,” said DCC Griffin. “I am thankful to all parties involved for their evidence and stress these findings do not undermine the integrity of an officer found credible, consistent, and believable throughout the proceedings.”

