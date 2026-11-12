A 33-year-old man has been charged with attempting to murder a pensioner in his 70s and carrying out three aggravated burglaries following a police investigation into a series of reported incidents in Oldham.

Olatunbosn Sulaimon, from the Middleton area of Greater Manchester, was charged with attempted murder and three counts of aggravated burglary.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that two of the alleged burglaries took place in February 2026, while a third occurred in October.

The attempted murder charge relates to the alleged October incident, which involved a man in his 70s.

Sulaimon was due to appear before Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 11 November 2026.

Attempted Murder Charge Following October Incident

The attempted murder allegation concerns a man aged in his 70s.

Police have not released further details about the circumstances of that alleged offence or the man’s condition.

The defendant also faces two aggravated burglary charges relating to alleged incidents in February and a further charge arising from October.

Police Investigated Burglaries Targeting Vulnerable Residents

Earlier in November, Greater Manchester Police announced an investigation into a series of aggravated burglaries involving elderly and vulnerable residents in Oldham.

Detectives reported that victims had allegedly been confronted in their homes and ordered to hand over bank cards and PIN numbers.

Some victims were said to have been assaulted or threatened during the incidents.

Officers carried out CCTV enquiries, examined forensic evidence and appealed to the public for information.

The force has not provided a detailed breakdown of the evidence relating to each charge against Sulaimon.

No Further Suspects Sought

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that investigators are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the offences for which Sulaimon has been charged.

The force said: “No further suspects are being sought as part of these alleged offences at this time.”

Sulaimon was scheduled to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on 11 November.

The charges remain allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The outcome of the scheduled hearing has not been confirmed in the police statement.