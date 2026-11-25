A former acting principal of Oldham Sixth Form College has been banned indefinitely from teaching after a regulator found he had an inappropriate relationship with a former pupil.

The Teaching Regulation Agency panel found that Peter Roberts gave the pupil a sexually motivated hug while she was still at the college. It said their later intimate relationship, which began after she had left for university, followed without a meaningful break from the teacher-pupil relationship.

Regulator found professional boundaries were breached

The panel said Mr Roberts had held a senior role and knew the former pupil was considered vulnerable. It found that the relationship was inappropriate because of the power imbalance and his knowledge of her circumstances.

Mr Roberts admitted the relationship but argued she was an independent adult by the time it became physical. The panel said it found no meaningful steps to show he understood the seriousness of the professional boundary failures or that the risk of repetition had been addressed.

The panel did not uphold every allegation, including a separate claim about him placing a hand on the pupil’s lower back. It found that no sexual contact took place while she was a student.

Ban takes effect when served

A senior TRA official imposed an indefinite prohibition order. The decision says Mr Roberts has 28 days from receiving notice to appeal to the High Court.

The published decision does not record a criminal conviction. The regulator’s findings relate to professional conduct.