Oldham Predator Locked Up for Online Blackmail of Schoolgirls

Ryan Greenhow caged for over seven years after targeting young girls on social media.

Twisted Blackmail Scheme Uncovered

A 37-year-old man from Oldham, Ryan Greenhow, has been sentenced to seven years and four months in prison for a catalogue of 22 child sex offences. The court heard how Greenhow preyed on six girls aged 12 to 15 from across the country, using popular platforms like TikTok and Snapchat.

Between November 2024 and March 2025, Greenhow sent naked photos to his victims, falsely claiming the images featured them. He then threatened to share these fake photos with their friends and family unless they sent him indecent pictures in return.

Wide-Reaching Abuse Across Regions

The victims came from Greater Manchester, Lancashire, and Buckinghamshire. Some brave victims alerted parents, carers, and teachers who helped bring the predator to justice.

Authorities say Snapchat was the main hotspot for these crimes in Greater Manchester, involved in 61% of child sexual offences reported from April 2023 to May 2025. Nearly half (49%) of offenders were strangers, and 22% of child abuse cases in the area were online, higher than the 20% national average.

Police Praise Victims, Vow To Fight Online Abuse

“We thank the victims for coming forward,” said Detective Constable Adair from the City of Manchester Division. “Greenhow used social media to exploit vulnerable children. We remain committed to tackling child sexual exploitation and encourage anyone affected to seek support.”

Alongside his jail term, Greenhow faces a Sexual Harm Prevention Order to keep him away from children once released.