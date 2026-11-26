A 35-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 38-year-old woman died following an assault in Penge, south-east London.

Omar Minsende, of Julia Garfield Mews, Silvertown, is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 26 November. He was charged on Wednesday, 25 November.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to Barson Close at 3.17pm on Sunday, 22 November, after the woman’s death.

Three people arrested during Penge investigation

The Metropolitan Police said the woman had been assaulted and died from her injuries. A murder investigation was launched.

Two women, aged 38 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of murder on 22 November. Both were later released with no further action.

Minsende was arrested on 23 November and charged two days later. Formal identification of the woman has not yet taken place, and specialist officers are supporting her family.

The murder charge is an allegation. Minsende has not been convicted.

Police appeal for information

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Guiver, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family at this really difficult time, and our enquiries continue to establish exactly what happened.”

She added: “Officers remain in the area conducting enquiries, and anyone who can assist or has concerns is urged to speak to them or get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting CAD 3788/22NOV26, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.