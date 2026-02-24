Watch Live
BLOOD BATH Five Stabbings Shock South East London – Murder Probe Launched

South East London has been rocked by a wave of knife attacks over just five...

Published: 10:25 pm February 24, 2026
Updated: 10:38 pm February 24, 2026

South East London has been rocked by a wave of knife attacks over just five days, leaving police scrambling as multiple arrests are made and a murder investigation kicks off. The violence has sent shockwaves through local communities from Deptford to Elephant and Castle.

Teen Stabbed Outside Deptford Flats

On the evening of February 20, a teenager was attacked outside flats on Woodpecker Road, near Desmond Street in Deptford. Emergency services rushed him to the hospital. His condition is still unknown as police launch a full investigation.

Two Men Attacked in Peckham Knife Horror

At 9.15am the next day, February 21, two men were stabbed on Peckham High Street. A 48-year-old suffered chest wounds but remains in stable condition. His 55-year-old companion was treated and released. Police arrested two suspects for grievous bodily harm. This comes on the heels of another deadly stabbing in Peckham last week, which remains unsolved.

Police urge witnesses to call 101 quoting CAD1867/21Feb.

Murder Shakes Wimbledon – Luke Brereton Fatally Stabbed

Shortly before 12:40am on February 22, 40-year-old Luke Brereton from Mitcham was stabbed to death at Wimbledon Broadway. Emergency crews battled to save him but he died at the scene. His devastated family has been given specialist support.

Amar Zafar, 35, from Kingston, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed weapon. He appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on February 23.

Beckenham Chaos: Double Stabbing and Teen Arrests

Later on February 22 at around 7pm, police intervened in a violent altercation at Beckenham’s Clock House station. One teenager suffered stab wounds but they were not life-threatening. Two other injured teens were arrested. All three are now in custody on suspicion of affray as the investigation continues.

Witnesses should contact British Transport Police on 61016 or 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 534 of 22 February.

Another Teen Stabbed in Elephant and Castle Brawl

At 10.04pm on February 23, a 17-year-old was stabbed during a fight on Walworth Road, Elephant and Castle. Fortunately, his injuries are not life-threatening. Another person was treated and released at the scene. No arrests have been made yet; investigations remain ongoing.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting CAD 7912/23Feb or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

South East London on Edge

This stabbing spree has left South East London communities shaken. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward as they work to bring those responsible to justice.

