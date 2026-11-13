One person has died in a head-on collision between two cars in Wiltshire, with two air ambulances called to the scene on Thursday evening.

Emergency services attended the A345 Countess Road, near Woodhenge, at around 7.30pm on 12 November.

Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance and Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance landed nearby, bringing critical care medics to support local emergency crews.

One person was pronounced dead a short time later.

Further details about those involved and any other injuries were not available in the initial report.

The two cars collided on a stretch of road with a 40mph speed limit.

Wiltshire Police have launched a forensic collision investigation, with Countess Road closed between the A303 Countess Roundabout and The Packway.

The road was expected to remain closed overnight while investigators examined the scene in freezing temperatures