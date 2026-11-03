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NOT TO BE MISSED Orsett Showground to celebrate 30 years with two huge Bonfire Night fireworks displays in Essex

One of Essex’s established Bonfire Night events is preparing to celebrate its 30th anniversary with two evenings of fireworks, giant bonfires and family entertainment at Orsett Showground.

The anniversary celebrations will take place on Thursday, 5 November, and Saturday, 7 November 2026, with organisers promising an expanded event to mark three decades of the popular community tradition.

Visitors can expect large firework displays, traditional Guy Fawkes bonfires, a funfair packed with rides and a food court serving Bonfire Night favourites.

Orsett Fireworks marks 30 years of celebrations

For three decades, families from Orsett, Grays, Thurrock and surrounding parts of Essex have gathered at the showground to celebrate Bonfire Night.

This year’s event will mark the milestone with two separate displays, giving visitors the opportunity to attend on Bonfire Night itself or the following Saturday.

Organisers say they are planning additional entertainment and attractions for the anniversary, with further details to be announced.

The displays will celebrate the story of Guy Fawkes and the Gunpowder Plot of 1605, when conspirators attempted to blow up the Houses of Parliament.

Fairground rides and family entertainment

The celebrations will feature a large travelling funfair, including thrill rides and traditional family attractions.

Organisers have advertised rides including the Waltzer, Sizzler and Big Bungee Ball, alongside fairground games and other entertainment.

A food court will offer hot meals, snacks, doughnuts, candyfloss and hot drinks throughout the evening.

 

Screenshot 2026 11 03 At 18.23.43

What time do the Orsett fireworks start?

Gates at Orsett Showground will open at 5.30pm on both Thursday, 5 November, and Saturday, 7 November.

The bonfires and fireworks are scheduled to begin at approximately 7.30pm on each evening.

The event takes place at Orsett Showground, Rectory Road, Orsett, Essex, RM16 3JN.

Organisers have confirmed that free on-site parking will be available.

How much are tickets?

According to the event’s official website, admission prices are:

  • General admission: £9.50
  • Children under five: £2.50
  • OAPs: Free entry

Visitors do not need to book in advance, with admission available at the gate on the night.

Families are advised to dress warmly and allow sufficient time for arrival.

For safety reasons, visitors are asked not to bring their own fireworks, sparklers, alcohol or pets.

A milestone Bonfire Night for Thurrock

The anniversary event is expected to attract families from across Thurrock and neighbouring Essex communities.

With two major displays, a large funfair and a traditional bonfire, organisers are hoping to make the 30th year a memorable occasion.

Further details and visitor information are available at www.orsettfireworks.com.

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