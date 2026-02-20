A shocking accident in Oxford has left an e-scooter rider injured after smashing into a massive pothole hidden by rainwater.

Crash Caught on Camera

George Balkwill collided with the dangerous pothole on Saturday night (14 February) in Old Marston. The impact threw him from his scooter, causing injuries to his face, chest, and legs.

He was rushed to the hospital but is now recovering safely at home.

Pothole Scheduled for Repair

Oxford City Council confirmed the pothole had been inspected on 3 February and was already slated for repair on Tuesday, 17 February, within their 14-day deadline.

Lucky Escape Near Local Pub

Thankfully, George’s crash happened right outside the Red Lion pub in Old Marston, meaning help arrived quickly.

The incident highlights the hidden dangers potholes can pose, especially when masked by weather conditions.