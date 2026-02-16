Paedophile Jailed After Brutal Attack on Dad

Ben Shipton, 27, from Eltham, has been locked up for two years and one month after being caught with vile child abuse material — and launching a violent assault on his own father.

Dawn Raid Uncovers Horrific Images

The National Crime Agency flagged Shipton in November 2023 when he uploaded disgusting child sexual abuse videos to a Dropbox account linked to him. Police swooped on his home in a Met Police dawn raid in July 2024.

The search uncovered 475 indecent photos and videos — including sickening footage of abuse involving babies and young children.

Violent Rampage at Home

Shipton pleaded guilty to three charges of possessing indecent images and was released on bail. But he skipped his sentencing last November, claiming he was unwell.

Woolwich Crown Court heard how on November 17, Shipton’s dad tried to check on him. The defendant flew into a rage, yelling, “I know what you’re doing, you’re all against me.” A vicious 20-minute fight broke out.

Shipton then grabbed a butter knife and threatened to kill his parents before being disarmed by his father.

Police were called, and he was arrested again.

Parents Speak Out: “Our Lives Are Living Hell”

“Our son has made our lives living hell,” said his devastated parents in a victim impact statement.

Shipton later pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and threats to kill.

Judge Hands Down Tough Sentence

Despite Shipton’s mental health issues, Judge Ben Gumpert KC was not impressed.

“Possession of pornographic images of children who have no ability to resist what is being done to them for the viewing of people like you is both disgraceful and serious,” Judge Gumpert said.

The judge told the defendant that an immediate prison sentence was necessary, given the violent attack on his father.

Shipton must serve at least 40% of his sentence behind bars before release on licence.

A five-year restraining order bans him from contacting his parents. He will also face a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and must register as a sex offender.