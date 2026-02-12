A Co Derry social care worker convicted of horrific sex offences against three children is still a danger, a tribunal has ruled. Eugene Odhiambo Oduor, 34, has shown zero remorse and poses a “significant risk of re-offending,” the Northern Ireland Social Care Council’s fitness to practise committee found.

Oduor Banned from Social Care Role

The Belfast Telegraph reports Oduor has been barred from working in social care. The committee slammed him for showing “no evidence of insight into the seriousness of his actions and the likely impact on the victims.”

Four-Year Jail Sentence for Evil Offences

In June 2024, Oduor was handed a four-year determinate custodial sentence at Antrim Crown Court. He was found guilty of 12 child sex offences, including 11 counts of engaging in sexual activity with children and one charge of sexual communication.

Offences occurred in May 2023

Victims: Three girls, aged 13 to 16

Oduor lived in Cliftonville Gardens, Garvagh

This grim case highlights the ongoing risks posed by predators in care roles and the urgent need for vigilance in protecting vulnerable youngsters.