Buckingham Palace has slammed the door on any chance of taxpayer money paying for Prince Andrew’s legal costs, insiders reveal.

A source confirmed that if the Duke of York can’t cover his own defence fees, it definitely “will not fall on the public purse.” It’s also understood King Charles won’t be forking out from his own pocket either. How Andrew will pay remains a mystery.

Only One Loyal Legal Eagle Left

Andrew’s legal armoury reportedly consists solely of criminal lawyer Gary Bloxsome.

Bloxsome is “the only man still by his side” and is well-versed in the case’s murky history.

Old Scandals Back Under Spotlight

The Duke’s notorious ties to the late US financier Jeffrey Epstein—who died in prison awaiting sex trafficking trial in 2019—have once again come under the microscope.

On BBC’s Question Time, Reform UK’s shadow chancellor Robert Jenrick condemned Andrew, saying he had “disgraced himself.”

“It was a blessing that Queen Elizabeth II was not alive to witness the latest developments,” Jenrick said, branding the allegations “very, very serious”.

He also flagged fears over claims that Andrew may have leaked state secrets to Epstein.

Andrew Stays Silent

The Duke has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing linked to Epstein and has stayed quiet on these fresh accusations.