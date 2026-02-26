Brutal assault caught on CCTV

Jacob Hill, suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, has pleaded guilty to killing 62-year-old Gary Carlisle. The horrific attack took place just after 6am on March 12 last year in the Moor Nook area of Preston. CCTV footage shows Hill acting erratically, running into the road, blocking a car, and then approaching Mr Carlisle as he walked his dog.

Hill jumped on Gary’s back, dragged him to the ground, and stamped on his head more than 10 times. Witnesses saw him repeatedly kicking the dad while he lay in a pool of blood. A brave bus passenger tried to intervene but was headbutted by Hill and needed hospital treatment for a cut nose.

Police taser attacker at the scene

Armed officers rushed to the scene and confronted Hill as he walked away. He refused to comply and was tasered before being handcuffed and taken away by police. Gary Carlisle suffered catastrophic head injuries and was rushed to the hospital, but tragically died a week later on March 19.

A Home Office postmortem confirmed he died from a blunt force head injury.

Man admits manslaughter, but sentencing is delayed

Hill, now facing justice, was charged with Gary’s murder and assaulting the woman who tried to stop the attack. At Preston Crown Court on February 23, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and to assault.

He is due to be sentenced in April.

