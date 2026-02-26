Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

DOG WALKER ATTACKED Paranoid schizophrenic admits killing Preston dad in savage dog-walk attack

  Brutal assault caught on CCTV Jacob Hill, suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, has pleaded guilty...

Published: 12:47 am February 26, 2026
Updated: 12:47 am February 26, 2026

 

Brutal assault caught on CCTV

Jacob Hill, suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, has pleaded guilty to killing 62-year-old Gary Carlisle. The horrific attack took place just after 6am on March 12 last year in the Moor Nook area of Preston. CCTV footage shows Hill acting erratically, running into the road, blocking a car, and then approaching Mr Carlisle as he walked his dog.

Hill jumped on Gary’s back, dragged him to the ground, and stamped on his head more than 10 times. Witnesses saw him repeatedly kicking the dad while he lay in a pool of blood. A brave bus passenger tried to intervene but was headbutted by Hill and needed hospital treatment for a cut nose.

Police taser attacker at the scene

Armed officers rushed to the scene and confronted Hill as he walked away. He refused to comply and was tasered before being handcuffed and taken away by police. Gary Carlisle suffered catastrophic head injuries and was rushed to the hospital, but tragically died a week later on March 19.

A Home Office postmortem confirmed he died from a blunt force head injury.

Man admits manslaughter, but sentencing is delayed

Hill, now facing justice, was charged with Gary’s murder and assaulting the woman who tried to stop the attack. At Preston Crown Court on February 23, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and to assault.

He is due to be sentenced in April.

More news from Carlisle

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

CHILLING ATTACK Man Jailed for Life After Murdering 5-Month-Old Stepson in ‘Extremely Violent’ Attack Man Jailed for Life After Murdering 5-Month-Old Stepson in ‘Extremely Violent’ Attack

UK News

Two Prestatyn Pedestrian Crossings to Close Ahead of Train Service Boost

UK News

GENDER ROW Icelandic Dad Loses Custody Over Gender Transition Dispute

UK News

RED AND BLUE ‘Red vs Blue’ School Wars Spark Police Crackdown Across London

UK News

DOUBLE DECKER Bus Blaze Sparks Panic in Gillingham

UK News

POLICE CHASE Reckless Driver Jailed After Dartford Police Chase

UK News

POLICE MANHUNT Teen Girl Targeted in Crawley Alleyway – Police Hunt Suspect

National News

MACHETE ATTACK Manchester Man Jailed for Brutal Machete Attack in Bolton

UK News

RANDON ATTACK Horrific Random Stabbing: 9-Year-Old Lilia Dies Playing Outside Mum’s Shop

UK News

Reading Man Locked Up for Dealing Massive Haul of Class A Drugs

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CROCODILE TEARS Sean Brady Faces Return to Jail After New Child Abuse Image Charges

UK News

Sean Brady Faces Return to Jail After New Child Abuse Image Charges

UK News

PURSE SNATCHER £2,500 Wasted on Stolen Cards After Purse Snatch in Brighton

National News

£2,500 Wasted on Stolen Cards After Purse Snatch in Brighton

National News

NEW RECRUITS Wiltshire’s New Police Cadets Take the Oath in Star-Studded Ceremony

UK News

Wiltshire’s New Police Cadets Take the Oath in Star-Studded Ceremony

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Bin Fire in Deal Quickly Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue

BATTLE BLAZE Blaze Breaks Out at Industrial Site in Canterbury

UK News
Bin Fire in Deal Quickly Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue

Blaze Breaks Out at Industrial Site in Canterbury

UK News

TWO ARRESTED Armed Incident Shakes Leeds as Two Men Arrested After Gunshot Victim Rushed to Hospital

UK News

Armed Incident Shakes Leeds as Two Men Arrested After Gunshot Victim Rushed to Hospital

UK News

REAL CSI Gripping New BBC True Crime Doc Reveals Murder of Schoolboy in Birmingham

UK News

Gripping New BBC True Crime Doc Reveals Murder of Schoolboy in Birmingham

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

WHO IS SHE? West Midlands Police want to talk to this woman over attack in Stourbridge

UK News

West Midlands Police want to talk to this woman over attack in Stourbridge

UK News

CLOSURE THREAT Popworld Reading’s Future Hangs in the Balance

UK News

Popworld Reading’s Future Hangs in the Balance

UK News

VIOLENT TUBE THEFT Woman Jailed for Rubbishing Phone and Snatching Cash on Central Line Train

UK News

Woman Jailed for Rubbishing Phone and Snatching Cash on Central Line Train

UK News
Watch Live