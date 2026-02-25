Jack William Davies, 26, and Terrie Marie Wood, 23, have been sentenced after their baby girl tragically died from serious injuries.

Couple Found Guilty of Causing Baby’s Death

The Stafford duo were convicted last October of causing or allowing serious physical harm to a child.

On Tuesday, 24 February, Birmingham Crown Court handed Davies a two-year prison term, while Wood was jailed for one year and eight months.

Shocking Incident and Investigation Details

West Midlands Ambulance Service rushed to a Stafford flat at 8.37am on 5 February 2021 after reports of the baby in cardiac arrest.

Despite frantic efforts, the infant died on the way to the hospital.

Child protection teams launched a thorough investigation that found no natural cause for the death.

The postmortem revealed:

A head injury likely from days before the death

Multiple broken ribs

Davies and Wood were arrested and charged immediately after the inquiry.

Police Deliver Strong Warning