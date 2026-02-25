Watch Live
BABY KILLERS Parents Jailed After Tragic Death of Three-Month-Old Baby

Jack William Davies, 26, and Terrie Marie Wood, 23, have been sentenced after their baby...

Published: 1:51 am February 25, 2026
Updated: 1:51 am February 25, 2026

Jack William Davies, 26, and Terrie Marie Wood, 23, have been sentenced after their baby girl tragically died from serious injuries.

Couple Found Guilty of Causing Baby’s Death

The Stafford duo were convicted last October of causing or allowing serious physical harm to a child.

On Tuesday, 24 February, Birmingham Crown Court handed Davies a two-year prison term, while Wood was jailed for one year and eight months.

Shocking Incident and Investigation Details

West Midlands Ambulance Service rushed to a Stafford flat at 8.37am on 5 February 2021 after reports of the baby in cardiac arrest.

Despite frantic efforts, the infant died on the way to the hospital.

Child protection teams launched a thorough investigation that found no natural cause for the death.

The postmortem revealed:

  • A head injury likely from days before the death
  • Multiple broken ribs

Davies and Wood were arrested and charged immediately after the inquiry.

Police Deliver Strong Warning

Detective Sergeant Claire Mace said: “This was an incredibly distressing case for all agencies involved. Today’s sentencing sends a clear message that violence against children will never be tolerated. My thoughts remain with everyone affected by this incident.

We will continue to work with our partners to protect children from harm, safeguard them, and prevent tragic cases like this one.”

