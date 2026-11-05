A cocaine-fuelled killer has been found guilty of murdering a 60-year-old man in a brutal attack inside a Birmingham flat, with the victim’s desperate cries for help heard during a neighbour’s 999 call.

Paul Holloway, 39, attacked Mark Regan at a property in Tew Park Road on 17 April 2026, leaving him with catastrophic injuries from which he never recovered.

Mr Regan remained unconscious in hospital for 13 days before dying on 30 April.

Following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court, Holloway was convicted of murder on Monday, 2 November.

He will be sentenced on 11 December.

Victim’s cries for help captured during emergency call

West Midlands Police established that Holloway and Mr Regan entered the property at approximately 1.45pm on the day of the attack.

Just ten minutes later, neighbours contacted emergency services.

One witness reported seeing Holloway violently attacking Mr Regan, while another called 999 with the victim’s cries for help audible in the background.

Police arrived shortly after 2pm and discovered Holloway behaving erratically and shouting for help.

Officers established that he was under the influence of cocaine.

Inside the flat, they found Mr Regan suffering from severe injuries.

He was rushed to hospital but never regained consciousness.

Shoeprint on victim’s jumper linked Holloway to murder

Holloway initially denied responsibility for the attack.

He claimed another person had assaulted Mr Regan and that he had discovered the victim injured before attempting to raise the alarm.

However, forensic evidence contradicted his account.

Investigators recovered a shoeprint from Holloway’s trainer on Mr Regan’s jumper, providing crucial evidence linking him to the violence.

Holloway was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

Following Mr Regan’s death on 30 April, the investigation became a murder case.

A jury at Birmingham Crown Court subsequently found Holloway guilty.

Detective describes ‘violent and sustained attack’

Detective Inspector Ade George, who led the West Midlands Police investigation, said the evidence pointed firmly towards Holloway despite his attempts to blame someone else.

He said: “This was a violent and sustained attack. Sadly we may never know the reason why it happened.”

The detective also acknowledged the suffering endured by Mr Regan’s family following the killing.

“Our thoughts are with Mr Regan’s family today and we hope that this verdict is able to give them some closure.”

Killer awaits sentence at Birmingham Crown Court

Holloway, 39, will return to Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, 11 December 2026, when he is due to be sentenced for murder.

Under the law in England and Wales, a murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence, with the judge determining the minimum period to be served before parole can be considered.

The motive for the attack remains unclear.

The conviction follows an investigation involving witness evidence, emergency call recordings and forensic examination of the crime scene.