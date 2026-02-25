A notorious people smuggler who ferried hundreds of migrants into the UK using small boats, lorries, and even a yacht has been slapped with an eight-year-and-seven-month prison sentence.

How He Got Caught

Ali Omar Karim, 47, from Portsmouth, was busted after a yacht ran aground near Rye, Sussex, in February 2022. CCTV footage revealed desperate migrants jumping into the sea or fleeing in a dinghy. Border Force officers quickly detained 14 people, including two children, from Iran, Iraq, and Albania within hours.

A Network Under Surveillance

The National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation uncovered Karim’s extensive smuggling ring operating across northern Europe and the Middle East. His phone revealed migrants paid between £800 and £1,000 to enter the EU, with higher fees charged for travel on to the UK. Shocking evidence included videos of people onboard a yacht calling themselves passengers of Karim’s associate, “Hama Kalari.”

High-Price, High-Risk Crossings

Karim’s network didn’t just rely on boats. Messages detailed operations using HGV lorries, false visas, and small vessels, charging up to £24,000 for a single crossing. Some lorries caught at Calais were stuffed with hidden passengers, while migrants complained about dangerous small boat journeys.

Captured in Portsmouth in March 2024, Karim pleaded guilty to facilitating illegal immigration. The judge labelled him a “leading figure” in this ruthless smuggling operation before handing down the hefty sentence on 25 February.

