A person has died after being struck by a train at Catford Bridge station in south-east London, triggering a major emergency response and widespread disruption to Southeastern rail services.

The fatal incident happened on Wednesday 11 November 2026, with emergency services attending the railway in Catford.

British Transport Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

The identity and age of the person have not been released in the information currently available.

Train services between Lewisham and Hayes were suspended following the incident, leaving passengers facing cancellations and delays across the route.

Emergency Services Attend Catford Bridge Station

Emergency services responded following reports of a person being struck by a train at Catford Bridge station.

The incident was reported by local news outlet News Shopper, which confirmed that a person had died.

Further details about the circumstances surrounding the collision have not yet been established.

British Transport Police are responsible for investigating fatalities on the railway, including determining the circumstances leading up to a person’s death.

There has been no confirmation of whether the incident is being treated as suspicious.

Southeastern Trains Cancelled Between Lewisham and Hayes

The incident caused significant disruption to passengers travelling through south-east London.

The railway between Lewisham and Hayes was blocked from approximately 11.25am, with trains unable to operate through the affected section.

Southeastern services were disrupted at stations including Ladywell, Catford Bridge, Lower Sydenham, New Beckenham, Clock House, Elmers End, Eden Park and West Wickham.

The operator initially indicated that services could resume at approximately 1.30pm, although this was an estimate rather than confirmation that the railway had reopened.

Passengers were advised to seek alternative transport while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Alternative Travel Arrangements for Passengers

Southeastern said affected passengers could use their tickets at no additional cost on certain alternative services, including London buses, trams, Southern and Thameslink trains.

Bus routes 75 and 185 provide connections between Catford Bridge and Lewisham High Street.

Passengers travelling between Ladywell and Lewisham were advised that routes P4, 185 and 284 could provide alternatives.

Travellers were encouraged to check the latest information before setting out, as cancellations and delays could continue while services recovered.

British Transport Police Investigate Death

The circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear.

No further details about the deceased person have been confirmed publicly.

British Transport Police enquiries will seek to establish what happened before the person was struck by the train.

Passengers can check the latest updates through Southeastern Railway and National Rail.

Anyone affected by the incident who needs emotional support can contact Samaritans free of charge on 116 123, at any time.