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FOUND DEAD Person Found Dead Following Emergency Services Incident in Chislehurst

A person has been found dead following an emergency services incident in Belmont Lane, Chislehurst, on Friday morning (6 November).

The London Ambulance Service confirmed that crews were called to the area at 7.24am following reports of an incident.

An ambulance crew and paramedics in fast response cars were dispatched, but a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 7:24am today (6 November) to reports of an incident on Belmont Lane, Chislehurst, BR7.

“We sent an ambulance crew and paramedics in fast response cars.

“Sadly, a person was found dead at the scene”.

Residents reported a significant emergency services presence near Edgebury, with approximately four or five police vehicles, an ambulance and a fire engine seen in the area.

One witness reported seeing police vehicles travelling at speed near the Co-op at around 7.30am.

The circumstances surrounding the death have not yet been confirmed, and it remains unclear whether police are treating the incident as suspicious.

Further information has been requested from the Metropolitan Police, including the circumstances of the death and whether any investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Further updates will follow as information is confirmed.

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