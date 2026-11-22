Emergency services attended Bradford-on-Avon railway station after a person was struck by a train on Sunday afternoon, disrupting services through Wiltshire.

Crews were called shortly before 4pm on 22 November, with police, firefighters and ambulance teams attending.

Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance also attended briefly

Rail lines blocked after incident

Great Western Railway said services between Bath Spa and Westbury had been suspended while emergency workers attended the scene.

Passengers were warned of cancellations, altered routes and delays of up to 90 minutes, with disruption initially expected until at least 7pm.

Condition not confirmed

The condition of the person struck by the train was not known at the time of the initial report.