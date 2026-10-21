A person has been struck by a train near Castle Cary, prompting a major emergency response and the closure of railway lines through the area.

The incident happened at around 10.30am on Wednesday, 21 October, approximately 15 miles from the Wiltshire border.

Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance was among the emergency services called to the scene.

Railway lines blocked

Great Western Railway confirmed that a person had been struck by a train, with all lines between Taunton and Castle Cary blocked while emergency crews responded.

Passengers were warned that services could be cancelled, delayed or diverted, with disruption expected until at least 1pm.

Journeys were also expected to take up to 90 minutes longer than usual.

GWR said: “We’re working with Network Rail and the emergency services to deal with the incident as sensitively, quickly and safely as possible.”

Condition not yet confirmed

The condition of the person involved has not been confirmed.

Replacement buses, coaches and taxis had not been requested at the time of the update, although the situation was being monitored.

Passengers affected by cancellations were being allowed to travel on either of the two services before or after their booked departure without additional charge.

Travellers are being advised to check live departure boards and journey planners before setting off.

Anyone affected by the incident can contact Samaritans free on 116 123.