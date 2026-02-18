Watch Live
VILE CRIMES Pervert Elliot Jones Jailed for 26 Years Over Horrific Child Sex Crimes

A vile and “highly manipulative” paedophile has been locked up for 26 years after admitting...

Published: 5:46 pm February 18, 2026
Updated: 5:46 pm February 18, 2026

A vile and “highly manipulative” paedophile has been locked up for 26 years after admitting a string of sick sexual offences against children. Elliot Jones, 49, from Norfolk, confessed to 21 charges including sexual activity with children and making indecent images.

More Sentences for Accomplices

  • Sarah Johnson, 57, from Andover, caught with and sharing indecent images, was jailed for 11 years.
  • Heidi Ludbrook, 45, from King’s Lynn, admitted ten offences, including causing a child to engage in sexual acts and taking indecent photos. She got seven years behind bars.
  • Catarina Araujo, 46, from Dereham, admitted two offences and was handed a 12-month suspended sentence.

Investigation and Impact

The shocking convictions came after a thorough probe by Hampshire & Isle of Wight police’s Major Crime Team. The court was told Jones abused and encouraged abuse across several parts of the UK over many years.

“Jones’ awful and manipulative behaviour was at the heart of these appalling crimes,” said Detective Sergeant Sam Grant. “I want to commend the victims for their incredible courage in coming forward. Their bravery has brought these offenders to justice.”

Help and Support

Authorities urge anyone with concerns linked to this case to call 101 for confidential advice or visit the online portal here.

For more information and support services, visit this website.

