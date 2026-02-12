A repeat sex offender has been thrown back behind bars just 12 days after walking free — after flashing and masturbating on a train in front of a lone woman.

James Gathercole Snared on Public Transport

James Gathercole, 40, from Leigham Court Road, London, was arrested following a British Transport Police (BTP) probe. The pervert was caught in the act on a London to East Grinstead train on July 15, 2025.

A woman noticed him staring at her before he exposed himself and began masturbating once other passengers had disembarked at East Croydon.

She reported the sickening behaviour at Upper Warlingham station, prompting BTP officers to meet the train at East Grinstead, where they found Gathercole asleep on board. He was immediately arrested.

Multiple Breaches of Law and Licence

Gathercole admitted to two counts of exposure.

He also breached a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and his prison release licence conditions.

His 10-year SHPO bans him from public transport without a valid ticket and from contacting lone women.

He also broke curfew rules by not being home after 7pm on July 9, 2025, another arrest reason at East Grinstead station.

Previous Train Attacks Landed Him in Jail

Back in July 2024, Gathercole was locked up for exposing himself and masturbating on two separate London trains on May 26 the same year.

The latest ruling at Lewes Crown Court on February 2 sentenced him to two years and four months behind bars.

“His repeated offences and blatant disregard for legal restrictions make it clear he is a danger to the public,” a British Transport Police spokesperson said.

Gathercole’s quick return to crime highlights serious questions over monitoring of offenders on licence.