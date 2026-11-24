A 55-year-old jeweller has died in hospital six days after a violent robbery at his shop in Peterborough, as two men from Bradford remain in custody facing charges connected with the raid.

Ansar Mahmood died on Friday 20 November surrounded by his family after suffering critical injuries when six men entered Lala Jewellers on Gladstone Street on Saturday 14 November.

Cambridgeshire Police said the robbery happened at around 11.50am. Two people working behind the counter were assaulted before the group took items from display shelves and fled. A second employee, a man aged 30, suffered minor injuries.

Two Bradford men charged over jewellery shop robbery

Subur Ahmed, 20, and Wasim Iqbal, 43, both of Upper Seymour Street, Bradford, were arrested in Bradford on Tuesday 17 November.

Both were charged with robbery and possession of criminal property. They appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday 20 November and were remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on 18 December.

The charges relate to the robbery. Neither man was reported to have been charged with causing Mr Mahmood’s death.

Police investigating death as suspicious

The circumstances of Mr Mahmood’s death are being investigated by Cambridgeshire Police’s Major Crime Unit, which is treating the death as suspicious.

Searches were also reported at a jewellers on Leeds Road in Bradford as part of the investigation.

Officers have appealed to witnesses who were in the Gladstone Street area around the time of the raid, including anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.

Information can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal or by calling 101 and quoting 35/88602/26. Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.