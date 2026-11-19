Wiltshire Police have renewed an appeal to identify a man believed to be connected to the investigation into the drug-facilitated sexual abuse of Joanne Young in Swindon.

The appeal was reissued on Thursday 19 November following guilty verdicts against four men who raped or sexually assaulted Joanne after her former husband, Philip Young, drugged her without her knowledge or consent.

Detectives say the unidentified man appears in images taken around April or May 2022. They have not established whether he lives in Swindon or travelled to the area from elsewhere.

Police describe distinctive tattoo and scarring

The man is described as having a large, overweight build, a hairy body, short or shaved hair, prominent lips and scarring on the back of his head.

Officers say he also has a distinctive tattoo on the left side of his chest, which may help members of the public recognise him.

Police have published images as part of their enquiries. The man’s identity has not been established, and the appeal does not mean he has been charged or convicted of an offence.

Detectives urge public to help identify man

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Geoff Smith said: “Following today’s verdicts, I want to again appeal for the public’s help in identifying this man.”

He acknowledged that the images released by police could be distressing but stressed the importance of identifying the man.

DS Smith added: “We don’t know whether he lives in Swindon or outside the county, which is why we’re asking that this is shared as widely as possible to assist our bid to identify him.”

How to contact Wiltshire Police

Anyone who thinks they recognise the man should email Detective Constable Rogers at [email protected], quoting reference 54240080286.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The renewed appeal follows the convictions at Winchester Crown Court of Norman Macksoni, Richard Wilkins, Connor Sanderson-Doyle and Mohammed Hassan. Philip Young previously admitted 56 sexual offences, while Dean Hamilton also pleaded guilty to offences against Joanne.

Joanne Young has waived her right to anonymity. The police investigation into the unidentified man remains ongoing.