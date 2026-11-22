Phillip Herron was just 34 when he died in 2019, leaving behind three children and a family devastated by his death.

The single father from County Durham had been struggling with debts of around £20,000 while waiting for his first Universal Credit payment.

He had just £4.61 left in his bank account.

His story has resurfaced on social media, renewing discussion about financial hardship, mental health and the pressures facing parents who struggle to ask for help.

Before his death, Phillip shared a photograph of himself in tears while sitting in his car. The image subsequently became widely associated with his story.

Reports at the time revealed that he had been struggling to provide for his children, was behind with his rent and had accumulated debts, including high-interest payday loans.

His mother, Sheena Derbyshire, later spoke publicly about her son’s financial difficulties and the distress he had kept hidden from those closest to him.

Phillip had applied for Universal Credit but faced a five-week wait for his first payment.

His mother believed the delay had added to the difficulties he was already experiencing.

The case attracted national attention in July 2019 and raised questions about the impact of debt, benefit delays and the availability of support for vulnerable families.

Renewed calls for men to speak about mental health

The renewed attention surrounding Phillip’s death has prompted messages encouraging people facing financial or emotional difficulties to speak to someone before their situation becomes overwhelming.

Campaigners have highlighted how shame, isolation and concerns about providing for a family can make it difficult for people to disclose financial problems.

PAPA, People Against Parental Alienation, has also shared messages encouraging parents experiencing difficulties to seek support.

The organisation provides information and assistance for parents facing family separation and parental alienation. Its support services can be found at papaorg.co.uk/help.

Phillip’s story remains a reminder of the importance of recognising financial distress and ensuring people know where to turn for help.

Where to get help

Anyone experiencing emotional distress or thoughts of suicide can contact Samaritans free on 116 123, 24 hours a day.

People struggling with debt can also seek free, confidential advice from StepChange Debt Charity on 0800 138 1111.

Anyone in immediate danger should call 999.