Pilot Seriously Injured After Small Plane Crashes into Yorkshire Sculpture Park

  The pilot of a small aircraft has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries...

Published: 8:08 pm February 18, 2026
Updated: 7:10 am February 19, 2026

 

The pilot of a small aircraft has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash at the Himalayan Garden & Sculpture Park near Grewelthorpe, North Yorkshire.

Crash Details

Emergency services were called to the scene in Masham at 12:20pm on Wednesday after the light aircraft plunged nose-first into the ground, leaving the cockpit destroyed. The wreckage of the white plane remains tangled in a tree within the garden.

Thankfully, the sculpture park was closed for the winter season, so no other visitors were present or injured in the incident.

Emergency Response

North Yorkshire Police confirmed the sole occupant was urgently airlifted to hospital. Multiple ambulance units, including a team leader and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, rushed to the scene. Fire crews from Leyburn, Thirsk, and Ripon also attended, quickly releasing the pilot from the wreckage and securing the site.

“The pilot was released from the aircraft by emergency services and taken by air ambulance to hospital,” said a spokesperson from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service. “Fire crews then checked for hazards and made the scene safe.”

Investigation Underway

The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) has launched a full inquiry into the crash. A specialist team with expertise in aircraft operations, engineering, and data analysis has been deployed to gather evidence and determine the cause.

A spokesperson said: “The AAIB has started an investigation into an accident involving a light aircraft which occurred today.”

What We Know So Far

  • The plane crashed near Masham, North Yorkshire, on Wednesday afternoon.
  • The pilot suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.
  • The aircraft nose-dived into the ground, destroying the cockpit.
  • The crash site is within the Himalayan Garden & Sculpture Park, currently closed to the public.
  • Emergency crews acted promptly, securing the scene and carrying out rescue operations.
  • AAIB has begun investigating causes.

Residents and visitors are urged to stay clear of the area while the investigation continues. More updates will follow as authorities release further information.

Stay tuned for breaking updates on this developing story.

