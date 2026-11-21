Pilotless combat aircraft are expected to begin flying in UK airspace in 2027 as the Royal Air Force moves towards greater use of artificial intelligence and autonomous technology.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth, head of the RAF, outlined the plans in an article for The Telegraph, describing uncrewed systems as a major shift in military aviation.

He said the technology would work alongside conventional aircraft, including Typhoons and F-35s, with people remaining responsible for operational decisions.

Lessons from the war in Ukraine

Sir Harv highlighted the growing role of drones in Ukraine, where relatively inexpensive uncrewed aircraft have been used for surveillance and attacks.

He said AI-enabled aircraft could undertake dangerous missions in support of crewed fighters, while human judgement and accountability must remain central to operations.

The 2027 target concerns early flights and prototype development, not the introduction of a fully operational pilotless fighter fleet.

RAF expands use of uncrewed aircraft

The RAF’s Protector RG1, a remotely piloted surveillance aircraft, has already begun operations.

The service said Protector monitored Russian shipping through the English Channel during an operation in October, working alongside the Royal Navy.

Meanwhile, British defence companies are developing aircraft designed to operate collaboratively with existing fighter jets.

The developments form part of wider UK investment in autonomous systems as Britain works with Japan and Italy on the next-generation Global Combat Air Programme.