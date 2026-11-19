Thousands of PlayStation users reported problems signing in and launching games on Wednesday evening, hours before the release of Grand Theft Auto VI.

Complaints about PlayStation Network began rising at around 6pm UK time on 18 November, with players reporting problems accessing online features.

Sony’s service-status page acknowledged disruption to games, applications and network features, according to reports from Axios and The Independent.

Players report problems signing in

Outage-tracking service Downdetector recorded thousands of user reports as the disruption continued. Those reports are submitted by users and do not represent a confirmed count of everyone affected.

Some players said their consoles could connect to the internet but could not authenticate their PlayStation accounts.

Reports indicated that the main disruption eased later that evening, although the precise cause had not been established.

Disruption comes before GTA VI release

Rockstar Games confirmed Grand Theft Auto VI would launch on 19 November 2026, with release times determined by local time zones.

The timing prompted speculation about whether launch-related demand contributed to PlayStation Network problems, but no technical finding had established a connection.

Sony had also issued a PS5 system software update ahead of the game’s release. There was no confirmed evidence that the update caused the disruption.