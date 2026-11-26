Police are appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage after four bin fires were reported overnight in Plymouth, including one that spread to the front of a house.

Officers were called to Hunter Close at around 4.35am on Thursday, 26 November, after a fire started in a recycling bin and spread to a nearby property.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the flames damaged a window and porch before the blaze was extinguished. Officers placed a scene guard at the address.

Four bin fires reported across Plymouth

Three other fires involving bins were reported overnight. Police said incidents took place in Hunter Close, Tailyour Road and in a skip outside PureGym at Derriford.

Officers are investigating the incidents and want to hear from anyone who noticed suspicious behaviour in the areas concerned.

Residents have also been asked to check their own recycling bins for signs of damage.

Police seek CCTV and doorbell footage

Anyone with CCTV, doorbell camera recordings or other information that could help the investigation is urged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.

Information can be provided via 101 or the Devon and Cornwall Police website, quoting log 70 of 26 November.