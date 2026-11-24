Police are appealing for witnesses after a fire caused significant damage to a property in Plymouth in the early hours of Monday morning.
Emergency services were called to Kennet Close shortly after 5am on Monday 23 November.
The property was badly damaged, but nobody was injured.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the fire was suspected to have started in suspicious circumstances and officers are investigating what happened.
Police seek CCTV and doorbell footage
Detectives want to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Kennet Close area or whose security cameras may have captured relevant footage.
Residents are being asked to check CCTV and video doorbell recordings and report anything that could assist the investigation.
Anyone with information or footage should call 101 or contact Devon and Cornwall Police through its website, quoting reference 50260314566.
The cause of the fire has not been established and police have not reported any arrests in the information released.