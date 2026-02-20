A brutal rapist from Plymouth has been jailed for two decades after terrifying, violent attacks came to light. Peter Gilbert, 54, was sentenced at Truro Crown Court on Wednesda,y 18 February, following a guilty verdict on three counts of rape.

Confession Sparks Police Probe

Gilbert unexpectedly confessed while reporting an unrelated crime at Charles Cross Police Station in June 2022. Flustered and pacing nervously, he admitted to committing a sexual offence, leading officers to launch a full investigation.

Horrific Crimes Across Devon and Cornwall

The assaults took place in Newquay, Plymouth, and Truro.

The victim revealed how Gilbert raped her multiple times, including after a night out in Newquay.

She described freezing in fear during attacks and enduring numerous threats.

Gilbert, towering over his victim, forced her compliance with threats of violence and weapons.

He even filmed some assaults to use the footage as a weapon, ensuring he remained off-camera while the victim was clearly visible.

Judge Slams ‘Vicious’ Offender

Judge Simon Carr condemned Gilbert’s horrifying behaviour, revealing the defendant had subjected the victim to extreme violence, including stubbing out cigarettes on her arms, leaving lasting scars.

“Gilbert preyed upon his victim with terrifying brutality,” said Judge Carr. “He filmed the rapes and used that footage as a tool of control and abuse.”

Additional Convictions and Lifetime Monitoring

Alongside rape charges, Gilbert was found guilty of one non-sexual offence and pleaded guilty to breaching a court order and maliciously disclosing an intimate video to cause distress.

He must now sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life. A restraining order has also been issued to protect the victim.

Gilbert remained silent during police interviews but has now been handed a crushing 20-year prison sentence for his appalling crimes.