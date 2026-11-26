Emergency services have responded to an incident in the Highbury & Islington area of north London, as a trespass incident disrupted London Overground services on Thursday, 26 November.

Police and ambulance vehicles were seen in streets off Liverpool Road close to Highbury & Islington station. A local eyewitness described a large emergency services presence and traffic apparently being diverted from Liverpool Road.

National Rail confirmed that an incident at Highbury & Islington was reported at 12.36pm, initially disrupting trains through the station.

Rail lines reopened following trespass incident

In an update issued at 1.29pm, National Rail said all lines had reopened following a trespass incident at Highbury & Islington.

However, London Overground trains could still be cancelled, altered or delayed by up to 15 minutes, with disruption expected until 3pm.

The affected routes included services between Highbury & Islington and Crystal Palace or West Croydon, as well as services through Dalston Junction. Passengers were advised that tickets could be used on London Buses via reasonable routes.

Emergency response draws attention near Liverpool Road

The response prompted discussion on local social media, where people appealed for sensitivity towards those who might be affected by the incident and their families.

There has been no official confirmation available to UKNIP of injuries or deaths, or whether the activity seen in surrounding streets was directly connected to the railway trespass incident.

Passengers can check National Rail’s incident updates for further travel information.