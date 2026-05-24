Police Appeal After Mark Harbert Goes Missing in Southsea

Police and family are urgently seeking help to find Mark Harbert, a 68-year-old man who went missing this morning in Southsea. Mark was last seen leaving his home at around 10am, sparking a growing concern for his safety.

Description Released

Mark is described as having a tanned complexion, standing approximately 5ft 6ins tall, with short dark hair and tattoos on his arms. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and grey trainers.

Urgent Police Appeal

Hampshire Police have issued an appeal to the public for any information that could help locate Mark. They urge anyone who spots him to call 999 immediately, quoting reference INC-20260524-0990.

Family Concern Grows

Mark’s family has expressed deep concern over his welfare as time passes without any contact. Authorities continue to coordinate efforts to find him as soon as possible.