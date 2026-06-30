Police Appeal After Teenage Boy Assaulted at Carlyon Bay Beach St Austell

Devon & Cornwall Police have launched an urgent appeal after a teenage boy was assaulted by three boys aged between 12 and 14 at Carlyon Bay Beach, St Austell, on Thursday 8 June 2026. The attack took place near the large rock feature between 5pm and 6pm. Members of the public came to the victim’s aid immediately after the incident.

Assault Details Revealed

The three suspects fled the scene after the assault. Officers have provided detailed descriptions: the first is a 5ft 3ins white male wearing a black tee-shirt fading to white and black cargo shorts; the second, a taller white male at 6ft 1ins, donned a grey/black tracksuit jacket, black bucket hat, and dark shorts; the third is a mixed ethnicity male, 5ft 3ins, in a neon pink, purple and grey Nike windbreaker, bucket hat and shorts.

Witnesses Urgently Sought

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the attack or has any information about the suspects to come forward. Eyewitness accounts could prove vital to the investigation and ensure justice for the teenage victim.

How To Contact Police

Anyone with information should contact Devon & Cornwall Police on 101 or report details online via the police website, quoting occurrence reference 50260088915.