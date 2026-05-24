Police Appeal After Torquay Teen Abdullahi Ali Goes Missing

Police have issued an urgent appeal for Abdullahi Ali, 17, who has been missing from Torquay since around 8pm on Saturday, 16 May 2026. Officers are concerned for his welfare and investigations are ongoing to locate the teenager.

Last Seen In Torquay

Abdullahi was last seen in Torquay late on Saturday evening. Despite extensive inquiries, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Description Released

He is described as a slim male, approximately 5ft 10-11in tall, with short, curly red hair shaved on the sides. It is not known what clothing he wore when he went missing.

Possible Travel Route

Police believe Abdullahi may have travelled to the West Midlands or Leicester area, and are following up on this information.

Call For Public Help

Anyone who spots Abdullahi or has information about his location is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 50260124899 immediately.