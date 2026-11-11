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RAPE PROBE Police Appeal for Black Mercedes Footage After Woman Reports Rape at Oxford Recreation Ground

Police investigating the reported rape of a woman in her 20s at a recreation ground in Oxford are appealing for information about a black Mercedes seen parked nearby on the night of the alleged attack.

Thames Valley Police launched an investigation after the woman reported being raped near the junction of Horspath Road and Rupert Road in Cowley at approximately 10pm on Sunday 8 November 2026.

Officers sealed off Hollow Way Recreation Ground, with uniformed police, plain-clothes detectives and forensic investigators attending the area as enquiries began.

A 33-year-old man from Oxford has since been arrested on suspicion of rape. Police confirmed on Tuesday that he remained in custody and that officers were not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.

The woman is receiving support from specially trained officers.

Police Seek Information About Black Mercedes

Investigators are seeking information about a black Mercedes reportedly seen parked on Horspath Road on Sunday evening.

They are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have recorded the vehicle on CCTV, a video doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone.

The vehicle’s potential connection to the investigation has not been established publicly.

Police have not confirmed whether its driver or occupants witnessed anything suspicious or were involved in the reported incident.

The appeal for information about the Mercedes has circulated alongside the wider investigation, although the specific vehicle enquiry has not been independently verified in a published Thames Valley Police statement.

Hollow Way Recreation Ground Sealed Off

Police attended Hollow Way Recreation Ground following the report of the alleged rape.

All entrances to the recreation ground were initially cordoned off while officers examined the area.

A substantial police presence was reported throughout Monday 9 November, with uniformed officers, police vehicles and detectives seen near the park.

Residents expressed concern after discovering that the popular recreation ground had been sealed off.

The police cordon has since been removed, although enquiries into the reported attack are continuing.

Residents Report Fireworks Near Park

Some residents reported hearing fireworks in and around Hollow Way Recreation Ground late on Sunday evening.

However, police have not established any connection between those reports and the alleged sexual offence.

Officers have not disclosed the full circumstances of the incident or whether any additional evidence has been recovered.

Neighbourhood policing teams have carried out reassurance patrols in Cowley following the report.

Man, 33, Arrested on Suspicion of Rape

Thames Valley Police confirmed on Tuesday 10 November that a 33-year-old man from Oxford had been arrested as part of the investigation.

He remained in police custody at the time of that update.

The force said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the alleged offence.

Detectives are continuing their enquiries to establish exactly what happened.

No charge has been announced in the information available.

Police Appeal for Witnesses and Footage

Investigators want to hear from anyone who was in Hollow Way Recreation Ground or the surrounding streets at approximately 10pm on Sunday.

Officers are particularly interested in information from people travelling along Horspath Road and Rupert Road.

Residents and motorists are being asked to check CCTV, doorbell, dashcam and mobile phone recordings that may have captured activity in the area.

Anyone with information should contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43260585129.

Information can also be provided through the Thames Valley Police website or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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