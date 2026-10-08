Police appeal to find missing 17-year-old girl from Sittingbourne.

Police are appealing for help to find a 17-year-old girl who has gone missing from Sittingbourne.

Tia Gladwell was last seen in the Murston area on the evening of Tuesday, October 6.

Kent Police said officers are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her, or who knows where she may be, to get in touch.

Tia is described as white, of slim build and around 5ft 5in tall, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

She may be wearing a black tracksuit, black trainers and glasses.

Police said Tia is known to have links to Gravesend.

Anyone with critical information about her whereabouts should call 999.

Anyone with other information which could help officers find her should call 101 or use the live chat service on the Kent Police website, quoting reference 07-0773.