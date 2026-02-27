Police are hunting witnesses following a nasty assault in Larkfield near Aylesford

Early Morning Attack on Abbey Drive

The incident took place around 7.15am on Sunday, 8 February 2026. A woman was allegedly attacked by a man she knew, both inside and outside a property on Abery Drive in Larkfield.

Good Samaritan Steps In

A member of the public reportedly intervened during the attack. Police now want to track down this individual, along with any other witnesses who haven’t yet come forward.

Suspect Charged and Held

Courtney Taylor, 32, from High Street, Halling, was arrested and charged with strangulation and two counts of assault. He appeared at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 9 February, and remains in custody.

Police Urge Anyone With Info to Speak Up

If you witnessed the assault or know anything, call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/21573/26. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

