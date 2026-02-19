Watch Live

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR Prince Andrew Arrested on 66th Birthday Over Epstein Allegations

  Prince Andrew was arrested today on his 66th birthday after police probed allegations linked...

Published: 10:14 am February 19, 2026
Updated: 10:31 am February 19, 2026

 

Prince Andrew was arrested today on his 66th birthday after police probed allegations linked to the infamous Jeffrey Epstein files. The former Duke of York faces serious questions following the release of documents tied to Epstein’s convicted sex crimes.

Police Act After Epstein File Review

Authorities launched an investigation into claims uncovered in the Epstein files long before Andrew’s arrest. After carefully assessing the evidence, police decided to move forward with detaining the royal figure today.

Andrew Denies Allegations, Legal Team Stands Firm

Throughout the ordeal, Prince Andrew has vehemently denied any wrongdoing or involvement with Epstein’s criminal activities. His legal team continues to maintain his innocence, dismissing all allegations connected to the disgraced financier.

What’s Next? Charges Unclear

Details remain scarce about the exact nature of the allegations or if Andrew will face formal charges. Police typically question suspects post-arrest before prosecutors decide on criminal proceedings.

The arrest marks a dramatic turn following the public release of Epstein-related documents, which spurred multiple forces to examine potential offences objectively. More information is expected about where Andrew was held and his current custody status as the story unfolds.

