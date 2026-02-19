Watch Live
TIGHT LIPPED Police Arrest Norfolk Man Over Public Office Misconduct

Man in His Sixties Held and Released Under Investigation Thames Valley Police has made a...

Published: 7:38 pm February 19, 2026
Updated: 7:38 pm February 19, 2026

Man in His Sixties Held and Released Under Investigation

Thames Valley Police has made a major move in their misconduct in public office probe. On Thursday (19/2), they arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The suspect has since been released under investigation as officers continue to piece together the case.

Searches Wrap Up in Norfolk, but Berkshire Operation Continues

Police have completed their searches in Norfolk, but investigations are still ongoing in Berkshire.

Police Stay Tight-Lipped

Thames Valley Police confirmed they will not issue further statements, hold a press conference, or grant media interviews about the case at this stage.

